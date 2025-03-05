Seattle Seahawks cut WR Lockett while WR Metcalf seeks trade

Seahawks release longtime wide receiver Tyler Lockett in cost-cutting move

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks released Tyler Lockett on Wednesday, parting ways with the franchise’s second all-time leading receiver in a cost-cutting move ahead of the new league year.

Lockett, a 10-year veteran, caught 661 passes for 8,564 yards and 61 touchdowns in Seattle, trailing only Hall of Famer Steve Largent in all three categories on the team’s career list.

Yet Lockett’s production dipped in each of the past two seasons. He finished with just 894 yards receiving in 2023, a number that fell to just 600 in 2024, his lowest mark since 2017.

Lockett’s salary cap number was scheduled to balloon to more than $30 million in 2025. Cutting him frees up about $17 million in cap space. The 32-year-old Lockett sensed at the end of the 2024 season that it might be his last in Seattle, telling reporters in January that “maybe this isn’t the end, maybe it is the end, but I always will be a Seahawk through and through.”

Seattle has created around $30 million in cap space this week. The Seahawks released four veterans, including outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones, on Tuesday.

Seahawks star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has requested a trade, AP source says

D.K. Metcalf wants out of Seattle.

A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the longtime Seahawks wide receiver has asked for a trade. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the request was not announced publicly.

Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowler, has caught 438 passes for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns in six seasons with the Seahawks.

The 27-year-old Metcalf has one year remaining on his current contract, which has three voidable seasons after 2025. He’s currently scheduled to count nearly $32 million against the salary cap next year.

Metcalf’s request was made public on the same day Seattle cut veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett in a salary cap-saving move.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.