Subway grate tries to bind woman’s ring in darkness

They call New York City the city that never sleeps, which is probably because everyone is lying wide awake in bed terrified that they might drop something in a subway grate.

Such was the horror story that befell Myra Lora, who, as NBC New York reports, watched helplessly as her prized gold ring slipped off her finger and through the metal slots on a street above the 6 train.

The ring was especially meaningful to Lora, as it’s engraved with the names of her three children.

Luckily, though, the ring landed on an elevated shelf beneath the grate, and Lora was still able to see it, even if she couldn’t reach it. That’s when the NYC Transit Maintenance of Way came to the rescue and was able to safely retrieve the ring the next day.

“I’m so happy we were able to reunite Myra with her most precious jewel,” says NYC Transit Light Maintainer Latasha Goodall. “I feel so lucky to experience these moments when these incidents occur, and Myra’s graciousness and appreciation made reuniting her with that ring so special.”

We’re guessing subway grates are also Sauron’s #1 fear, alongside nasty hobbitses.