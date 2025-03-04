Ocean’s #1 or #2: Prized golden toilet stolen in ‘audacious raid’

The trial in the case of the missing golden toilet has begun.

Back in 2019, the prized 18-carat piece was stolen from Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill. The alleged burglars were charged in 2023, and now three of them are arguing their case in court after pleading not guilty.

According to The Associated Press, attorney Julian Christopher accused the defendants of perpetrating an “audacious raid” in his opening statement. Christopher singled out Michael Jones as the reconnaissance man, alleging that he took photos of the windows and locks surrounding the toilet before the theft took place.

The toilet, which was insured for $6 million, remains missing to this day. It’s believed that the thieves cut it up and sold separate pieces.

Whether or not its Jones and his co-defendants, we suspect that whomever is found guilty of the golden toilet heist will not be experiencing golden bathroom facilities in their future.