James becomes first to score 50,000 combined points in NBA & Mavs Irving has a torn ACL and is out for the season

LeBron James becomes first to score 50,000 combined points in NBA regular season and playoffs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James has become the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 combined points in the regular season and postseason. He needed just one point during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 40-year-old James is already the top scorer in NBA history in both the regular season and the playoffs during a career in which he has rewritten all previous definitions of basketball longevity. He is on the verge of 50,000 combined points deep into his 22nd season. That’s tied with Vince Carter for the most seasons in the league by any NBA player.

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has a torn ACL and is out for the season

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season. The team confirmed the diagnosis on Tuesday. Irving was injured in the first quarter of Dallas’ 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. It’s the biggest setback so far this season among a slew of injuries for the Mavericks. They lost 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis to a groin injury in his Dallas debut following the trade that sent superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.