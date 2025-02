WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin had so many chance to score in the Washington Capitals’ rout of the Edmonton Oilers that he joked, “I’ll take three.” His 32nd hat trick of his 20-year NHL career puts him at 882 goals. He is 13 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record that long seemed unapproachable. Ovechkin, even after missing 16 games with a broken leg earlier this season, is now back on pace to pass Gretzky this spring. The Capitals have 25 left to play for him to make that a reality.