American fans lightly boo ‘O Canada’ before 4 Nations Face-Off title game

BOSTON (AP) — American fans lightly booed the Canadian national anthem and roared out their own Thursday night before the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, a matchup between the United States and Canada that has taken on collateral importance in the wake of cross-border political animosity. A smattering of jeers for “O Canada” were eventually drowned out by the singing fans; “The Star-Spangled Banner” followed, with the sellout TD Garden crowd at full volume in an anthem battle that became the undercard for one of the most anticipated hockey games in decades.

Singer of Canadian anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off changes lyric to protest Trump’s 51st state remarks

The anthem singer who performed the Canadian anthem prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game changed a lyric in “O Canada” from “in all of us command” to “that only us command.” Publicist Adam Gonshor in an email to The Associated Press confirmed Chantal Kreviazuk changed the lyric as a response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks about making Canada the 51st state. Kreviazuk also posted to her Instagram story the phrase “that only us command” written on her left hand with emojis of a Canadian flag and a flexed muscle. The NHL declined comment on the situation. Canada won the game 3-2 in overtime.