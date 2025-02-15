Stolen Vehicle Found in Sherman County

From the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:

On Friday, February 14th, a Blue Toyota Prius eluded the Oregon State Police in The Dalles. The vehicle fled east on I-84. At about 1530 hours, the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle in Biggs Junction.

The suspect spotted the law enforcement vehicle and fled south on Hwy 97. A traffic stop was attempted and a pursuit was initiated. Deputies attempted to use spike strips but were unsuccessful. The pursuit was terminated before Moro, with the intent to slow the suspect down as he passed through town.

Law enforcement lost visual contact in Moro. The suspect vehicle left Hwy 97 and headed east towards the fairgrounds. Shortly thereafter, a farmer reported a crashed Prius about 1 mile east of town. Deputies and Troopers were quickly on scene. The suspect fled on foot into the canyon.

A thermal drone was used. It located the suspect about 30 minutes later. Nathan Runkle of Vancouver, WA was arrested without further incident. He received medical attention on scene and was turned over to OSP.

We are grateful for the community’s assistance in locating Mr. Runkle.