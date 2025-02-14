Sanitary pad used in very unsanitary fashion

If you’re trying to board a flight, it’s probably a good idea to keep all bodily fluids to yourself.

Gloria Omisore, however, apparently decided to test that theory. According to Australia’s news.com.au, Omisore allegedly threw a used sanitary pad at a check-in agent after being denied boarding.

Omisore was on a trip to England after leaving her home country of Nigeria. Her trip took her to Kenya’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, where she planned to fly via Kenya Airways to Paris before eventually making her way to England.

However, Omisore reportedly did not have the correct visa to enter France. The airline says that Omisore was offered a “generous alternative” that would still take her to her final destination, albeit without stopping in Paris. Omisore refused, which is when the aforementioned alleged pad-throwing happened.

As if that weren’t enough, Omisore then reportedly shifted into verbal threats, declaring, “I will speak with the minister of finance in Nigeria, you will see.”

The airline agent then responded by calling her bluff, firing back, “Call the president of Nigeria. You will not fly on the Kenya Airways.”

Kenya Airways says in a statement, “Our employees deserve to work in a safe and dignified environment, and we do not tolerate any abuse from our employees or guests.”

Omisore has since been deported back to Nigeria.