Welsh woman pleads guilty to harassment via fart selfie

In addition to just being gross, sending a “fart selfie” can be illegal, harassing behavior.

If you’re unfamiliar with the concept of a fart selfie, it’s exactly what it sounds like: taking a video of yourself while passing gas. As the BBC reports, a Welsh woman named Rhiannon Evans employed this method to pester Deborah Prytherch, her boyfriend’s ex.

According to prosecutors, Evans sent multiple fart selfies to Prytherch, showing her “passing wind, her face smiling at the camera.” They argued that the messages were “malicious,” telling the court, “She was smirking throughout, found it hilarious, but the victim didn’t.”

“I would like to feel safe in my home,” Prytherch said.

Evans’ defense lawyer, however, argued that she did not have “malicious intent” and has dealt with mental health problems.

“At the time she sent these videos she had some drinks and she sent them, understanding now this has caused the victim some distress,” the defense maintained.

In the end, Evans pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct amounting to the harassment. She was sentenced to 15 rehab sessions, and must adhere to alcohol abstinence monitoring program and a two-year restraining order. Evans also must pay about $370 in compensation and costs.