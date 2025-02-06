Goehner concerned about bill to allow more mobile dwelling units

OLYMPIA… Although travel trailers aren’t meant to be used as long-term housing, a bill that recently moved forward from the Senate Housing Committee leans in that direction – too much so for Sen. Keith Goehner.

Senate Bill 5332 would expand the areas in which mobile dwelling units (MDUs), such as travel trailers and campers, are allowed on properties. It also would enable property owners to rent an MDU to the public or family members.

Goehner, R-Dryden and ranking Republican on the committee, wanted to preserve the ability of common interest communities, such as homeowner associations (HOAs), to create MDU-related restrictions. After his proposed amendment to that effect declined to win support from a majority on the committee, Goehner decided he could not support the bill.

“Within an HOA, there are already covenants and restrictions. When you buy into an HOA, you buy into a certain understanding of the requirements and stipulations for the community. The amendment would have given HOAs local control,” Goehner said.

“It’s interesting to see the evolution of what housing has been allowed and what has been allowed through the last 30 years within growth management and how local jurisdictions have complied with comprehensive plan zoning regulations. I have real concerns on how this bill will play out.”

SB 5332 was referred to the Senate Ways and Means Committee with only Democratic members of the committee voting in favor.

“In my experience, these mobile units will not be in and out. Many of these units will become permanent residences, and these types of travel trailers were not designed or built for long-term housing. On the surface, this bill is about trying to provide housing. But the details have me questioning whether this is in the long-term best interest of tenants,” Goehner said.

Visit keithgoehner.src.wastateleg.org for more information about Goehner’s work.

News Release (web)

News Release (PDF)