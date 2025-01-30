NFL says it will look into allegations by massage therapists about Justin Tucker’s behavior

BALTIMORE (AP) — An NFL spokesman says the league will look into allegations that Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker behaved inappropriately toward massage therapists at four spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area. The Baltimore Banner detailed the accusations in a lengthy report Thursday. The paper said it spoke to six massage therapists who recounted firsthand experiences with Tucker from 2012 to 2016. Several therapists said they ended Tucker’s sessions early or refused to work on him again, and management from two spas said they banned him from returning. Tucker posted a statement on social media calling the allegations about him in the Banner story “unequivocally false.”