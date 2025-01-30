NBA Highlights

Victor Wembanyama is an All-Star, 1 of 6 1st-time selections

NBA coaches are obviously convinced: Victor Wembanyama is one of the league’s very best players. The San Antonio star and reigning rookie of the year is an All-Star for the first time, one of the 14 players announced Thursday night as members of the reserve pool for the Feb. 16 event in San Francisco. Wembanyama becomes only the fourth Spurs player to make the All-Star Game in his first or second season. The others were Alvin Robertson in 1986, David Robinson in both 1990 and 1991, and Tim Duncan in 1998.

Bronny James plays the whole 4th quarter — with plenty of ups and downs — in Lakers’ blowout win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bronny James scored a career-high five points while playing the whole fourth quarter in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 134-96 win at Washington. He shot only 1 of 6 from the field, but he made a driving layup while being fouled and converted the free throw for a three-point play. James’ night also included an air ball from 3-point range, two rebounds, two assists and two fouls. He came up with a steal and made a nice long pass to Dalton Knecht for a dunk. After his lone field goal, James drove to the basket again and lobbed an alley-oop to Christian Koloko for a dunk.