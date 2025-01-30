‘Life-threatening nonsense’: Man clings to high-speed train for 20-mile ride

A 40-year-old Hungarian man managed to hang onto an InterCity Express train for 20 miles as it traveled 175 mph on its voyage from Munich to Lubeck.

According to the BBC, he’d gotten off to take a smoke break at the station in Ingolstadt, then grabbed onto the bracket between the two cars when the train started back up.

Happily, he was unharmed as the train came to an unexpected stop in Kinding, Upper Bavaria. Not so happily, however, he’ll likely be charged with disrupting operations and more, since he also didn’t seem to have a ticket.

The man’s explanation? He said he simply grabbed on because he’d left his luggage behind.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged the public to refrain from such “life-threatening nonsense.”