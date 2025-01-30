A food bank netted a huge haul of 13,000 fresh salmon. The catch? The fish were still alive

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York food bank was offered more than 40,000 pounds of coho salmon — a bountiful feast. But there was a catch. The fish were still swimming in their tanks at an area salmon farm that was going out of business. The Food Bank of Central New York needed to figure out how to remove about 13,000 fish from the water at LocalCoho and then process them into frozen fillets. And fast. They did it with help of the business and dozens of volunteers, many wading into tanks in waterproof overalls to scoop up thousands of salmon in nets. The protein-rich salmon soon will be distributed among 243 food pantries and other institutions that feed the hungry.