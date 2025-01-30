Hood River Police seize Drugs and a Weapon in Traffic Stop

The HRPD urges residents and friends to exercise responsible behavior and refrain from driving or allowing others to drive while impaired. We have repeatedly emphasized the importance of this issue, as impaired drivers often exhibit poor JUDGMENT in their decision to drive. In anticipation of the upcoming Super Bowl, our officers will be actively working to prevent such behavior.

Since the beginning of 2024, Oregon’s DUII laws have been expanded to include a broader range of impairing substances. In addition to alcohol, inhalants, illicit drugs, and prescription narcotics, Oregon law now considers any substance that can impact driving ability to be a potential impairing agent.

On January 29, 2025, an HRPD officer stopped a vehicle for lane violations. During the stop, the officer discovered that the suspect was in possession of a concealed firearm and exhibited multiple indicators of impairment. Following field sobriety testing, the suspect was taken into custody for DUII and later admitted to using methamphetamine.

Photo from the Hood River Police Facebook page.