Nikola Jokic says the surging New York Knicks are a ‘top-5 candidate’ to win the NBA title

NEW YORK (AP) — Two years after he won an NBA title, Nikola Jokic views the surging New York Knicks as a “top-five candidate” to end their 52-year championship drought. The Knicks beat Jokic’s Denver Nuggets 122-112 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory. At 32-16, they are a game behind reigning champion Boston for second place in the Eastern Conference. After ringing up 143 points in each of their two previous games, their total Wednesday gave the Knicks 408 over their last three games, a franchise record. The Knicks haven’t won the title since 1973 and haven’t reached the conference finals since 2000.