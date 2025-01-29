Group of firefighters cause a baby boom

One group of Arizona firefighters is really good at putting out fires — and other stuff, too.

You see, in 2024, 18 members of the Chandler Fire Department welcomed 19 babies. The families recently got together to commemorate their prosperous year with a group picture.

The youngest baby arrived in early December and, as you might’ve guessed, one of the dads had twins. And yes, there’s a group chat to keep up with baby news and advice.

Chief of Public Relations Blas Minor says he’s never seen anything like it during his 24 years with the department.