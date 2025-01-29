A gift for the obvious helps send one woman to jail

January 29, 2025 GNCadm1n Oddities Comments Off on A gift for the obvious helps send one woman to jail

It seems one Florida woman’s misguided confusion over irony and the obvious may have landed her in jail. Well, that, and the methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her possession. 

Thirty-one-year-old Teryn Acri was a passenger when the car she was traveling in was pulled over in Brevard County, Florida. When officers searched the car, they found several bags, including one labeled “Definitely Not a Bag Full of Drugs,” according to Orlando’s Fox 35.

But, yeah, you guessed it: It definitely WAS a bag full of drugs, sending the woman back to jail for the second time in less than two weeks.