This alive, not dead woman just wants to renew her license

January 28, 2025 GNCadm1n Oddities Comments Off on This alive, not dead woman just wants to renew her license

Proving that editors are the backbone of our society, a woman was legally declared dead because of a typo.

According to NBC Washington, the very much alive Nicole Paulino took a trip to the DMV to renew her license, only to be rejected because its system listed her as deceased.

Paulino then received a notice from the IRS referring to her as a “deceased taxpayer,” and her health insurance was canceled. Finally, she was contacted by Social Security, who told her they’d made a teeny-tiny whoopsie.

Apparently they had meant to declare an entirely different person as dead, but the funeral home gave them a Social Security number that contained an incorrect digit, which just happened to be Paulino’s.

“This really, really messes up my life,” Paulino says. “It has affected me a lot.”

Maybe Social Security will think about listing an editor position on LinkedIn.