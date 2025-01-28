This alive, not dead woman just wants to renew her license

Proving that editors are the backbone of our society, a woman was legally declared dead because of a typo.

According to NBC Washington, the very much alive Nicole Paulino took a trip to the DMV to renew her license, only to be rejected because its system listed her as deceased.

Paulino then received a notice from the IRS referring to her as a “deceased taxpayer,” and her health insurance was canceled. Finally, she was contacted by Social Security, who told her they’d made a teeny-tiny whoopsie.

Apparently they had meant to declare an entirely different person as dead, but the funeral home gave them a Social Security number that contained an incorrect digit, which just happened to be Paulino’s.

“This really, really messes up my life,” Paulino says. “It has affected me a lot.”

Maybe Social Security will think about listing an editor position on LinkedIn.