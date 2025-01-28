Thief burgles Miami homes, loves Jesus

Hey, he may be a thief, but at least he’s a good Christian one.

Miami police are looking for a man who robbed at least two homes in the Coconut Grove, Florida, neighborhood in the middle of the night on Dec. 29, according the ABC affiliate Local 10.

A homeowner discovered something was amiss after waking up to find the screen missing from a window and some items missing. After looking at surveillance footage, they discovered the culprit was a white male wearing a white baseball cap and a black T-shirt.

“Jesus Saves Lives,” the front of his shirt read.