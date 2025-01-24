Would-be mugger no match for 84-year-old’s pants

(NOTE LANGUAGE) If you’re a mugger who can be defeated by a pensioner swinging a pair of pants, then you may want to consider another line of work.

According to the U.K.’s The Times, 84-year-old Ron Croker was cleaning his clothes at a coin laundromat when he was interrupted by a masked assailant who demanded that Croker give him his wallet.

Instead, Croker game him a taste of the jeans he was holding, which he started swinging at the mugger.

“When I swung at him he stepped back and I caught him,” Croker tells The Times. “I shoved him out the shop and he nearly went through the door.”

Apparently being thwarted by a newly cleaned pair of pants wasn’t embarrassing enough, so the would-be thief tried a second time to rob Croker. The octogenarian then returned to his weapon of choice and once again began swinging, fending off the attack with a pair of jeans for a second time.

“I said to him through [the] door if you come back in here I said, ‘I’m gonna f****** kill you,’ though I didn’t feel like I really would,” Croker tells The Times. “I’ve had fights and scuffled when I was younger but when he was coming at me I thought I couldn’t back down; there was no one there to help me. It was either me or him and I won.”

A suspect has since been arrested and charged. We imagine he won’t be too keen to tell his “what are you in for” story.