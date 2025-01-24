Woman’s nose ring has nose for trouble

Here’s a helpful piece of life advice: if you have a nose ring, don’t try to stick your nose through the holes of a mesh chair.

According to the Daily Mail, a woman in Indonesia did not follow that advice, and thus got her nose ring stuck in a chair.

After her fellow employees could not free her, they decided to call the fire department, who then wheeled her out of the office as she faced backward while still attached to the chair and into a vehicle to take her to a local station.

The woman was eventually liberated when an officer was able to cut her loose with a pair of pliers after about 10 minutes. Plus, everyone had a good laugh about it: the woman posed for a photo with her heroes, even after they jokingly brought out a chainsaw and pretended to use it.