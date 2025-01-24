Prices are up, but what’s cheaper may surprise you

Sure, consumer prices were up 2.9% in December compared to a year ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But there is some good news: the new report shows a few things are cheaper.

If alcohol and ice cream ease your pain, you’re in luck. Americans paid less for those during the month of Christmas, with the price of personal care products, seafood and white bread also going down.

Egg prices, as you’ve probably noticed, are quite the opposite, surging 36% because of the outbreak of avian flu.