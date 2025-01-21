Before getting meatballs, wanna check the misplaced weapons section?

Along with meatballs and build-it-yourself furniture, an IKEA location had another item in its inventory that definitely isn’t appropriate for civilian use.

According to Politico, a Polish shipment of over 1,000 tons of anti-tank mine explosives was lost after soldiers failed to unload it from a train and it wound up in an IKEA warehouse.

As for how the Polish military eventually found its missing weapons, apparently someone from IKEA called to ask “when they would collect their mines.”

The general whose job responsibilities include managing the logistics support system has since lost his job.

If Polish tanks start shooting out meatballs, we know why.