Starbucks reversing open-door policy to ‘prioritize’ paying customers

Starbucks is officially changing its code of conduct and ending a longtime policy that permitted people to sit and stay at coffee shop locations without making a purchase.

In a statement to ABC News, Starbucks’ director of corporate communications said the company was making the change to “prioritize” paying customers.

“We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores. Implementing a Coffeehouse Code of Conduct is something most retailers already have and is a practical step that helps us prioritize our paying customers who want to sit and enjoy our cafes or need to use the restroom during their visit,” said Jaci Anderson.

“This means our cafes, patios, and restrooms are for customers and partners,” Anderson continued. “By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone. These updates are part of a broader set of changes we are making to enhance the cafe experience as we work to get back to Starbucks.”

Starbucks said the new changes will apply to more than 10,000 company-owned stores in North America, not including licensed stores such as Starbucks locations in airports or inside Target stores.

Starbucks’ former guideline, called the “Third Place Policy,” previously welcomed customers “to use Starbucks spaces, including our restrooms, cafes and patios, regardless of whether they make a purchase” and was implemented after two Black men — Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson — were arrested and removed from a Starbucks location for trespassing in Philadelphia in April 2018. The incident sparked national outrage and protests, including calls to boycott the coffee chain, and led Starbucks to shut down 8,000 company-owned stores for a mass employee training on combating racial bias.

Starbucks said it will display the new code of conduct in all of its store locations.