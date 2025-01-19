Rikers Island: Where cat burglars meet feral cats

Rikers Island is not only home to New York City’s largest jail, but also to about 300 to 350 feral cats.

NYC news site The City reports on the significant cat population on Rikers, the result of years of various visitors, staff and officers leaving their feline companions behind on the island.

Retired guard Gloria Murli, president of the Rikers Island Cat Rescue, always tells visitors to be careful and watch where they walk, since the cats “leave you little presents.”

With the closure of Rikers looming, Murli hopes to coordinate with the city to build a sanctuary for the cats, lest the island turn into one giant litter box.

“If you don’t take care of this problem, it is just gonna get worse and it’s gonna multiply and multiply,” Murli says.