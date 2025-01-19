Cleanup on aisle theft

The employees of a Family Dollar in Mulberry, Florida, had the displeasure of dealing with both retail theft and human waste in one day.

As reported by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of suspected robbers entered the store on a December afternoon with a clear plan in place: the man gathered up about $500 worth of Gain, Tide and Clorox products, while the woman distracted the workers by relieving herself on the floor.

The pair, who’ve been dubbed “Mr. Clean” or “Ms. Dookie,” then fled the scene in a white van.

What the suspects wanted with half-a-grand worth of cleaning products, we don’t know, but they certainly didn’t clean up after themselves.