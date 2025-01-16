Too many Zoom calls? You may have video conferencing dysmorphia

Here’s a 21st century problem: you’ve stared at yourself so much on Zoom, you’re thinking about getting plastic surgery. And it’s not just a theory, there’s a new survey to back it up.

A new study by the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology finds that two-thirds of us pay more attention to ourselves than the speaker while we’re videoconferencing. And 80% of those folks say it’s made them consider some sort of cosmetic procedure.

The experts call it “videoconferencing dysmorphia,” but it basically means you’ve looked at yourself so much on your computer that you’re thinking about having something done to your face.

If some sort of cosmetic intervention definitely isn’t on your agenda, you may want to turn off that “touch up my appearance” filter. The study of 500 people found that 68% of people use it more than half the time, and it only amplifies the effect.