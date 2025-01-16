He’s an angry (and stuck) elk

An elk in Colorado was in need of rescue after getting stuck on an ice climbing path.

According to The Associated Press, a group of climbers came across the elk, who’d gotten its antlers stuck in rope, and notified the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department. An official arrived and gave the elk a tranquilizer, and used a ski mask to cover its eyes for protection as they and the climbers worked to untangle it.

All in all, it took about two hours to free the elk, who ran off under its own power after receiving a reverse tranquilizer.

We look forward to the movie retelling this heroic tale: Tang(E)l(k)ed.