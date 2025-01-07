Man tries ‘professional drinker’ excuse for DUI arrest

It’s hard to think of what might be a good excuse for drunk driving, but “I’m actually just doing my job” is a particularly bad one.

Still, that’s what Matthew Kampmann,of Denver, went with when he allegedly caused a three-car crash while driving with a blood alcohol content of .326 — four times the legal driving limit. According to The Smoking Gun, Kampmann told police that he’s a “professional drinker.”

Kampmann may have to change his title to “professional inmate,” as he faces charges of driving under the influence, careless driving and operating an uninsured vehicle. In the meantime, “professional idiot” will probably suffice.