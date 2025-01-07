Combining bat poop & marijuana has surprisingly negative health consequences

As it turns out, bat excrement plus marijuana is not exactly the breakfast of champions.

As reported in a study by Open Forum Infection Diseases, two men from Rochester, New York, died from the fungal infection histoplasmosis after being exposed to bat guano, the scientific name for bat poop, used as fertilizer for cannabis cultivation.

“Exposure to bat guano among cannabis growers appears to be a recent trend that can lead to histoplasmosis cases and outbreaks,” the study reads. “It is crucial to raise awareness among physicians and patients to reinforce personal preventive measures and establish timely diagnosis.”

