The Golden Globes kick off award season

Hollywood got dressed up as the Golden Globes returned for its annual champagne-soaked celebration of film and television workers at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The show serves as the ceremonial start to the 2025 awards season.

Two wildly audacious films — Brady Corbet’s 215-minute postwar epic “The Brutalist” and Jacques Audiard’s Spanish language, genre-shifting trans musical “Emilia Perez” — won top honors at the show.

Glaser starts with silver and ends with gold

Glaser’s final dress count was nine, not counting the one from the carpet: silver, black, pink, red, different pink, different red, different black, different silver, gold.

Karla Sofía Gascón’s gown sends a message

The reign of “Emilia Pérez” continued into one of the night’s biggest prizes: the film won the Golden Globe for motion picture, musical or comedy, the final trophy of the evening. Karla Sofía Gascón, who stars as a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender affirmation surgery to become a woman in the film and may soon become the first openly transgender actor ever nominated for an Oscar, delivered a moving speech.

“I chose this color tonight, the Buddhist color, because I have a message for you,” she said in her speech, referring to the orange of her gown. “The light always wins over darkness. You can maybe put us in jail. You can beat us up. But you never can take away our soul.”

From tortoise hunting to Golden Globe accepting

“I’m incredibly moved. I prepared one speech, not two,” “The Brutalist” writer, producer and director Brady Corbet began his second acceptance speech, this time for motion picture, drama. He dedicated much of his additional time on stage to filmmakers: “No one was asking for a 3.5-hour film about a mid-century designer on 70mm,” he joked, “But it works.”

However! The true star of the evening was his scene-stealing daughter. She joined Corbet on stage to hold his award this time; earlier in the night, when he was handed the trophy for best director, the cameras cut to her crying in the audience. They even lingered on her during the commercial break. That’s star power, baby.

‘Final cut tiebreak goes to the director’

“I have to thank everyone up here who over and over again bet on this film that kept falling apart.”

As he accepted the Golden Globe for best film drama, Brady Corbet, the director behind the 3-hour-and-35-minute (plus an intermission) film “The Brutalist,” proposed a new rule:

“Final cut tiebreak goes to the director,” Corbet said to a smattering of applause.

He added, “That’s sort of a controversial statement, it shouldn’t be. I was told that this film was undistributable. I was told that no one would come out and see it. I was told the film wouldn’t work.”

He said the big night for his movie — which also won best actor for Adrien Brody and best director for Corbet, shows the importance of the visions of filmmakers. “Please let’s support them, let’s prop them up.”

‘The Brutalist’ director Brady Corbet champions artistic vision — and his daughter steals the show

MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY: ‘Emilia Pérez’

Viola Davis, and Cecil B. DeMille, had to keep it brief

Four years ago when she received the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award, Oprah Winfrey gave a long, rousing speech shortly before the first term of Donald Trump that brought calls for her to run for president.

When Viola Davis received it on Sunday night, she only got to say a sentence: “It’s an honor to be here as the recipient of the Cecil B. Demille Award.”

The actor acknowledged the honor as she simultaneously acted as the presenter of best female actor in a drama film.

Last year there was no DeMille Award given at all, nor was there a Carol BurnettAward for television. The Golden Globes foundation, which had newly taken over the show after controversies with the previous owner, said without giving a reason that they were taking the year off, but the awards would return.

MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA: ‘The Brutalist’

‘I’m Still Here’ picks up Globe ahead of US release

Set in the 1970s and based on true events, “I’m Still Here” tells the story of the Paivas, an upper-class family in Rio de Janeiro shattered by the dictatorship. Rubens Paiva, a former leftist congressman, was taken into custody by the military in 1971 and was never seen again. The narrative centers on his wife, Eunice Paiva, and her lifelong pursuit of justice.

She’s played for most of the film by Fernanda Torres, who won best female actor in a drama.

The film opens in limited release in the U.S. Jan. 17 before expanding.

Fernanda Torres honors her mother, a fellow Globes nominee

Fernanda Torres won her first Golden Globe for female actor in a movie, drama for her role in “I’m Still Here.”

“I didn’t prepare anything because I was glad already,” she started her speech. “I want to dedicate it to my mother. You have no idea. She was here 25 years ago. And this is like proof that art can endure.”

Earlier on the red carpet, she said she was the second Brazilian to be nominated – her mother was the first.

MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA FILM: Adrien Brody, ‘The Brutalist’

Best male actor in a drama: Brody, Chalamet and Fiennes are all passengers on the Wes Anderson train

Each of the three men most prognosticators are picking to win the Golden Globe for best male actor in a drama has a significant place in the symmetrical and carefully-styled Wes Anderson cinematic universe.

Adrien Brody, nominated for “The Brutalist,” has been in five Anderson films starting his co-starring role in 2007’s “The Darjeeling Limited.”

He appeared with one of his fellow nominees, Ralph Fiennes of “Conclave,” in “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” and with another, Timothée Chalamet of “A Complete Unknown,” in “The French Dispatch.”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA FILM: Fernanda Torres, ‘I’m Still Here’

Big stars but little-known films up for female drama actor

The six women nominated for the Globe for best female actor in a drama include some truly major stars, but none for movies that have been widely seen in the U.S. Here’s a brief look at each of them:

Ted Danson is the Carol Burnett Award recipient

The Golden Globes are raising a glass to former “Cheers” star Ted Danson by naming him the Carol Burnett Award honoree for 2025.

Danson, a three-time Globes winner, has been a fixture on TV since he broke out as Boston bartender Sam Malone on NBC’s comedy “Cheers.” His other credits include “The Good Place,” “Mr. Mayor,” “Fargo,” “CSI” and “CSI: Cyber,” “Damages” and “Becker.” Danson currently stars in Netflix’s “A Man on the Inside.”

The Carol Burnett Award was inaugurated in 2019 and is presented to an honoree who has “made outstanding contributions to television on or off screen.” Past recipients include Norman Lear, Ryan Murphy and Ellen DeGeneres. The first was Burnett herself.

Viola Davis is the Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient

Viola Davis became one of Hollywood’s most revered actors through an array of powerful roles, from “Fences” to “The Woman King,” and now her decorated career has earned her one of the Golden Globes’ highest honors.

Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The actor has won praise for a string of compelling characters in films such as “The Help,”“ Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom ” and “Doubt,” while captivating TV audiences through the legal thriller drama “How to Get Away with Murder.”

The DeMille Award has been bestowed to 69 of Hollywood’s greatest talents. Past recipients include Tom Hanks, Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand and Sidney Poitier.

‘Shogun’ star Anna Sawai wins her first Golden Globe

The award for female actor in a television series, drama went to Anna Sawai for her role in “Shogun.” It is her first win and first nomination.

“Thank you to the voters for voting for me,” she said, “Even though I would vote for Kathy Bathes anyway.” She kept it short and sweet, holding back tears.

DRAMA SERIES: ‘Shogun’

FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Anna Sawai, ‘Shogun’

Why ‘Baby Reindeer’ creator Richard Gadd thinks the show resonates

“Baby Reindeer” won the Golden Globe for limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie, led by a moving speech from creator and star Richard Gadd.

To describe the success of his program, he said: “I think in a lot of ways people were kind of crying out for something that kind of spoke to the painful inconsistencies of being human. I think for a while now, there’s been this kind of belief in television that stories that are too dark and complicated won’t sell, and no one will watch them. So, I hope that ‘Baby Reindeer’ has done away with that theory,” he said. “We need stories that speak to the complicated and difficult nature of our times.”

MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES: ‘Hacks’

LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION: ‘Baby Reindeer’

Vin Diesel gives a nod to his ‘family’

“Hey Dwayne,” a grinning Vin Diesel said as he took the Golden Globes stage as a presenter.

There were scattered laughs as the camera cut to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The two beefy action stars have reportedly had an intense years-long feud on the sets of the “Fast and Furious” films. But Diesel said in 2023 that they were done beefing.

The Golden Globes continue to show love for “Emilia Pérez,” even in the song category

There was a lot of competition in the best song category — Miley Cyrus, Maren Morris, Robbie Williams, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross among the nominees. But the trophy went to Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard for “El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez” — a first time win for Ducol and Camille.

“This is such an American experience,” Camille started the acceptance speech. “Songs are butterflies. And we need butterflies.”

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT: ‘Wicked’

Nikki Glaser takes her role as host to fashionable heights

Nikki Glaser certainly dressed for her role as host for the night. With each stage appearance, Glaser swapped one sparkling dress for another, from her opening monologue low-cut silver dress to her pink sequined “Pope-ular” look. Glaser switched dresses more than five times throughout the night, not including her Prabal Gurung gold silk satin red carpet gown.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross score

The dynamic duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won their fourth Golden Globe for their propulsive, synthy score to the hot-and-bothered, threesome-adjacent tennis psychodrama “Challengers.”

“To be honest, we always thought we’d get the call, ‘Can you turn it down a little bit,’ but it never came,” Ross said in his acceptance speech. “And here we are.”

Smoke and mirrors

Colin Farrell picked up his third career trophy, this one for “The Penguin.”

“The Golden Globes have been very good to me over the years,” he said backstage. “One would think there’s been a fix.”

Farrell held a trophy as he addressed the media, but as he walked off he handed it off as all winners do backstage.

“Take it away. It’s all bull—-,” he said, laughing. “Smoke and mirrors.”

Elton John’s still got it

While co-presenting the award for original score alongside Brandi Carlile, Elton John delivered one of the night’s greatest jokes. “It’s a very special night for me to be here because I don’t know if you know, but there’s been a lot of stories going on around about my regressive eyesight, and I just wanted to reassure everybody that it’s not as bad as it seems,” he paused. “So I’m pleased to be here with my co-host Rihanna.”

ORIGINAL SONG: ‘El Mal,’ from ‘Emilia Pérez’

Chalamet and Jolie’s films are music-ful but not musicals at the Globes

“A Complete Unknown” is overflowing with songs from Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan. “Maria” is just as teeming with operatic performances from Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas. But both are nominated in the drama category, not the musical-or-comedy category at the Golden Globes.

So when is a musician’s biopic a musical? Depends what year you’re asking. And the answer shows how arbitrary the Globes’ category distinctions can be.

“Walk the Line,” the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic from “A Complete Unknown” director James Mangold, was nominated as a musical. So was the 1980 Loretta Lynn biopic “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” the 1993 Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” and the 2004 Ray Charles biopic “Ray.” All won Globes for their leads.

But in 2019, the Freddie Mercury story “Bohemian Rhapsody” competed as a drama, winning best film and best actor for Rami Malek, a twofer that “A Complete Unknown” now seeks to repeat.

ORIGINAL SCORE: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, ‘Challengers’

Brady Corbet thought ‘The Brutalist’ was destined for cult-movie status

Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist” emerged less like a new film worth checking out than a movie colossus to behold.

Corbet’s visionary three-and-a-half-hour postwar American epic, shot in VistaVision, has taken on the imposing aura of its architect protagonist’s style. Little about it is tailored to today’s more prescribed movie world. It even has an intermission. And yet “The Brutalist” isn’t just one of the most acclaimed films of the year, it’s edged perilously close to the mainstream.

For Corbet, the 36-year-old director, it’s a surprising turn of events. His 215-minute movie, he thought, was surely destined for cult-movie status.

▶ Read more about Corbet’s vision for “The Brutalist,” which won him a best director Golden Globe tonight

The Golden Globes, by the numbers

Host Nikki Glaser broke down the 2025 Golden Globes midshow like a veteran sports anchor.

According to her, “cast and crew” received 11 shout-outs in acceptance speeches, followed by “mom” with three and God? That’s a 0.

Sorry, “Conclave.”

DIRECTOR: Brady Corbet, ‘The Brutalist’

Sebastian Stan champions disability awareness

Actor Sebastian Stan snagged his first Golden Globes win for “A Different Man.” In the movie, Stan plays a man with neurofibromatosis. In his acceptance speech, Stan encouraged acceptance and championing inclusive roles.

“Our ignorance and discomfort around disability and disfigurement has to end now,” he said.

Stan also spoke out about the reception to his other recent role as former President Donald Trump in “The Apprentice.”

“This was not an easy movie to make neither is ‘The Apprentice,’ the other film that I was lucky to be a part of, and I’m proud of being,” he said. “These are tough, tough subject matters, but these films are real and they’re necessary, and we can’t be afraid and look away.”

ANIMATED MOVIE: ‘Flow’

Margaret Qualley missed Demi Moore’s win

She was in the sushi bar area chatting with people.

Not a dry eye for Demi Moore

Demi Moore won her first ever Golden Globe for female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy for her role in “The Substance.”

“I’m just in shock right now. I’ve been doing this a long time, like, over 45 years and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor,” she started her speech before launching into what will undoubtedly be viewed as one of the evening’s most moving:

“Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that, I was a popcorn actress and at that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged. And I bought in, and I believed that.”

At a certain point, she thought her career was over — until “The Substance” hit her desk. “I had a woman say to me, just know you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick. And so today I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and the love that is driving me.”

As presenter Kerry Washington said afterward, “Good luck to the next person.”

MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY FILM: Sebastian Stan, ‘A Different Man’

What’s so funny about ‘Heretic’?

Hugh Grant was clearly the scariest and maybe most unmusical part of this Golden Globe cycle. So why is he nominated in the musical or comedy category? Chalk it up to the occasional Globes’ head-scratcher.

Grant got an acting nod for playing a cardigan-wearing, sweet-looking monster who terrorizes two young missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in “Heretic,” a movie where he gloriously weaponized his natural charm. This character had several moaning captives in cages in his horrific basement.

“Massive thanks to the Golden Globes for so warmly welcoming a blatant gate crasher,” Grant wrote on X in response to being put in the same category as Glen Powell for “Hit Man” and Jesse Eisenberg in “A Real Pain.”

The Globes have made these sly picks before. The 2015 sci-fi adventure drama “The Martian” — in which an astronaut fights starvation by eating potatoes grown in biowaste — also landed a best musical or comedy nomination and won.

In its rules, the Globes don’t define comedy, allowing the nominating committee the freedom to highlight any performances and movies they just, well, like.

Keeping score

Keeping score in Hollywood is real, and it’s a thing at the Globes, too.

Projected on a back wall in the ballroom during a commercial break was a “Globes Leaders” list showing the outlets that are piling up the most trophies. Netflix, no surprise, was on top midway through the show.

Why do the Globes split actors into two categories?

The Globes, unlike the Oscars, have split actors into two categories since 1951. The studios that submit films pick their own lane, but the Globes can overrule them, and occasionally do.

The reason given for the split in the official Globes history is so “no genre would be slighted.” But the division has practical perks for Oscar campaigns, by keeping twice as many major nominees and winners in the conversation early in awards season.

FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY FILM: Demi Moore, ‘The Substance’

Can you guess Jodie Foster’s first Golden Globe nomination?

Jodie Foster’s first Golden Globe nomination in 1977 was not for “Taxi Driver,” for which she was nominated for an Oscar that year, but “Freaky Friday.”

She took home the best female actor in a limited series award tonight for “True Detective: Night Country.”

Tadanobu Asano’s translator is an actor herself

When Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano won for best male actor in a supporting role in ‘Shōgun,’ he gave his acceptance speech in English without a translator.

His translator Junko Goda says she wasn’t surprised Tadanobu Asano didn’t use her onstage because she’s been working with him for over a year. Goda also is an actor whose credits include “The Hateful Eight” and “Total Recall.”

The camera crew hits all the angles (maybe too many for Seth Rogen)

The Golden Globes telecast has been looking like the work of an arty filmmaker, with the camera coming up close to winners and presenters at unusual angles, and at times circling around them. Seth Rogen, presenting with Catherine O’Hara, wasn’t into it.

“I want to start by saying this whole angled camera thing is very weird,” he said. “It’s inelegant, it’s strange, this whole half of the room can see my bald spot, I would’ve filled that in.”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Jodie Foster, ‘True Detective: Night Country’

‘The Penguin’ heats up — and craft services get a shout out

Colin Farrell took home his third career Golden Globe, this time for male actor in a limited series, anthology series, made for tv movie for his role in “The Penguin.”

“No one to thank for this one, I did it all by myself,” he joked. “You all know it takes a village, whether it’s on the small screen or the big screen. I’m here on the backs of the talents of so many people through the years.” Then, in a truly charming detour, he thanked craft services. Is Carolina watching?

MALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Colin Farrell, ‘The Penguin’

Nikki Glaser laughs off award loss

Host Nikki Glaser poked fun at her Golden Globes loss for best performance in standup comedy on TV.

“I may not have won tonight, but on the bright side, I just made $11,000 betting on Ali Wong on a European gambling site,” she said.

MOTION PICTURE, NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE: “Emilia Pérez”

India’s ‘All We Imagine as Light’ could get the Globe — but rules mean no Oscar

The favorite to win the Globe for non-English language film is the night’s most nominated movie, “Emilia Pérez,” but the most critically acclaimed film in the category may be “All We Imagine as Light” from Indian director Payal Kapadia.

Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle was among the prominent critics who named it the best film of the year ( The AP’s Lindsey Bahr put it at No. 2), and it has a 100% fresh critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. But it definitely will not get an equivalent Academy Award nomination when they’re announced Jan. 17, because of the Oscars’ odd rules.

The more mellow Globes require that the majority of a film’s dialogue be in a language other than English, and little else.

The Oscar for best international feature has the same language requirement. But in an arcane United Nations-style system that has brought calls for change, nations select a single film to be submitted for nomination. And India, which has never won the Oscar, chose Kiran Rao’s“Laapataa Ladies.” The head of the country’s film federation said that “All We Imagine as Light” made the selection committee feel like “they were watching a European film taking place in India.”

“Laapataa Ladies” did not make the Oscars shortlist announced by the Academy in December.

Ali Wong wins again

King of innocuous comedy, Nate Bargatze, gave the Globe for standup comedy performance to Ali Wong.

She started her acceptance speech by shouting out San Francisco — where she got her start in standup — specifically mentioning the Punchline Comedy Club. “This means a lot,” she said, keeping it short and sweet. “Thank you so much.”

This is her second nomination and second win at the Globes.

As for the other funny folks in the category: There’s always next year, Nikki Glaser!

The making of screenplay winner ‘Conclave’

Robert Harris had just completed a trilogy of novels about Cicero when he watched the election of Pope Benedict live on television. As a chronicler of power and its mutations, the scene — the Sistine Chapel smoke signaling a decision, of course, but also the whole, secretive tableaux — fascinated him.

That stoked Harris to write “Conclave,” a 2016 novel that went inside the Vatican to imagine how “the ultimate election,” as he calls it — with the added intrigue that the contenders must pretend they don’t want to win — might unfold. Now that film’s screenwriter, Peter Straughan, is a Golden Globe winner.

▶ Read more about how “Conclave” came to be

STAND-UP COMEDY ON TELEVISION: Ali Wong, ‘Single Lady’

SCREENPLAY: Peter Straughan, ‘Conclave’

No translation necessary

Tadanobu Asano of “Shogun” accepted his trophy for supporting male actor in a television series with a translator ready to help.

No need.

“I’m from Japan and my name is Tadanobu Asano. Wow!” he said in English.

The starry crowd applauded. He explained he’ll be on his way back to Tokyo to resume filming the series’ second season on Monday.

“This is very big present for me. Thank you so much,” Asano said.

As the music swelled to indicate his time was up, he shouted, “I’m very happy!” and raised his arms in the air.

MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES: Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear’

Jessica Gunning wins her first Globe

After host Nikki Glaser launched into a “Wicked” meets “Conclave” parody of the song “Popular” from the former musical — “You’re going to be pope-ular. I’ll teach you some Catholic prayers” — the award for best supporting female actor in a TV series went to Jessica Gunning for “Baby Reindeer.” It is her first nomination and first win.

“I almost tripped up, you almost saw my Golden Globes,” she joked before comparing the experience to receiving a pet hamster at age eight years old. “I can’t believe this is happening to me.”

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (TV): Tadanobu Asano, ‘Shogun’

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (TV): Jessica Gunning, ‘Baby Reindeer’

‘Shōgun’ takes home its first win of the night

Actor and producer Hiroyuki Sanada took home the win for best male actor in a drama series for his role in “Shōgun.” It is set to be another big night for the FX show after “Shōgun” reigned over the Emmys. The second season is set to begin shooting this year.

Kieran Culkin almost dropped out of ‘A Real Pain.’ Now he has a Golden Globe

Jesse Eisenberg did not know Kieran Culkin was about to drop out of his movie.

It was just a few weeks before shooting was about to begin on “A Real Pain,” and Eisenberg and much of the crew were already in Poland preparing.

“I connected with the character right away,” Culkin said. “I knew I wanted to do it. Like, creatively, I wanted to be a part of this thing.”

But the final season of “Succession” stretched on longer than anticipated. Suddenly the time with his family he’d been counting on was disappearing under the crush of professional obligations and he wanted out. Word of this development came directly to Fruit Tree, the production company run by Emma Stone, Dave McCary and Ali Herting, who decided to keep it to themselves for a beat.

▶ Read more about how Stone convinced Culkin to stay on, yielding a Golden Globe tonight

‘A Real Pain’ wins a real award

Kieran Culkin took home his second-ever Golden Globe for male supporting actor, motion picture for his role in “A Real Pain.”

“My wife and I did a shot of tequila with Mario Lopez — definitely feeling that, the whole speech is gone,” he started before shifting gears to sincere gratitude.

“I’m here because Jesse Eisenberg wrote an incredible script,” he said.

MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Hiroyuki Sanada, ‘Shogun’

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MOVIE): Kieran Culkin, ‘A Real Pain’

The ‘Succession’ boys are still fighting

You can take the boys out of the boardroom, but you can’t stop their rivalry.

Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, who played siblings vying for control of their family corporation on “Succession,” find themselves battling for the same Golden Globe.

Both actors are nominated for best male actor in a supporting role in a movie — Culkin for “A Real Pain” and Strong for “The Apprentice.”

Culkin and Strong naturally battled it out in the best male performance in a TV drama at the Globes with “Succession” over its four-season run, with Culkin and Strong each winning once.

Last year, Culkin, Strong and Brian Cox — who played their father on “Succession” — all found themselves in the same Globes fight for best male TV drama lead. (Culkin won that round.)

Of course, their battle for No. 2 boy might be moot — four others are nominated in their category: Yura Borisov, Edward Norton, Guy Pearce and Denzel Washington.

Maybe being a hack isn’t so bad

“I never thought I’d be so happy to be called a hack,” said Jean Smart, who won her second Globe for best female actor in a TV comedy for playing stand-up comic Deborah Vance on “Hacks,” a role that has also brought her three straight Emmys.

FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES: Jean Smart, ‘Hacks’

FEMALE SUPPORTING ACTOR (MOVIE): Zoe Saldaña, ‘Emilia Pérez’

Glaser jokes about Diddy allegations

While addressing Zendaya, Glaser brought up Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent indictments.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years with the aid of a network of associates and employees while silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings. He has denied the allegations.

“’Challengers,’ girl, oh my god, it was so good. I mean, that movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card,” Glaser joked. “I mean, seriously? Oh, no, no, I know, I’m sorry. I’m upset too. The afterparty is not going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. I know ‘Stanley Tucci Freak Off’ just doesn’t have the same ring to it.”

2 space warriors, 2 star scions and 2 descendants of Nick and Disney: A look at the nominees for best supporting female actor in a film

Selena Gomez (nominated for “Emilia Pérez” ) spent most of her teen years starring in “Wizards of Waverly Place” on the Disney Channel. Ariana Grande ( “Wicked” ) spent most of hers on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat.”

Zoe Saldaña ( “Emilia Pérez” ) played a green-skinned extraterrestrial warrior, Gamora, in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers” films, and a blue-skinned extraterrestrial warrior, Neytiri, in the “Avatar” franchise. Felicity Jones ( “The Brutalist” ) played rebel mission leader Jyn Erso as the star of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Margaret Qualley ( “The Substance” ) is the daughter of Andie MacDowell, a four-time Globe nominee for films including “Sex, Lies and Videotape” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” Isabella Rossellini ( “Conclave” ) is the daughter of Ingrid Bergman, who won four Golden Globes to go with her three Oscars.

Glaser keeps her monologue mostly clean

Standup comic and first-time Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser opened the show with pointed jokes but not the barbed roasts she’s known for. A few of her lines:

“Welcome to the 82nd Golden Globes, Ozempic’s biggest night.”

“If you’re watching on Paramount+, you have six days left to cancel your free trial.”

“I loved ‘Wicked,’ my boyfriend loved ‘Wicked,’ my boyfriend’s boyfriend REALLY loved ‘Wicked.’”

To a mustachioed Timothee Chalamet: “You have such beautiful eyelashes on your upper lip.”

Glaser said she said she doesn’t plan to roast the room because the people in it are powerful and can do anything “except tell people who to vote for.”

She was not nearly as ruthless or as dirty as she was in May at the Netflix “Roast of Tom Brady” in a show-stealing appearance that helped her get the Globes gig.

The Golden Globes have begun

The show is underway from Beverly Hills, California, airing live on CBS.

What does host Nikki Glaser have in store for her starry audience and viewers at home? We’ll find out.

Twenty-seven awards across film and TV will be handed out tonight.

Will politics play a starring role?

The Globes, taking place about two weeks before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, could get very political if presenters and winners are so inclined to continue what’s been a mutually antagonistic relationship between Hollywood and Trump. That may be unlikely, though; so far in Hollywood’s awards season, most nominees have tried to stay out of the fray.

That’s with a major exception, though, in “The Apprentice,” the young Trump drama starring Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong. Both were nominated by the Globes. Stan was also nominated a second time for his performance in “A Different Man.”

Stars glimmer in gold

Preparations for the Golden Globe red carpet looks often occur months in advance but somehow actors emerged onto the red carpet in color-coordinated looks with several golden gowns making their appearance.

Actor Mindy Kaling, who is set to present at the ceremony, stunned in a gold strapless Ashi Studio dress. Actor Cate Blanchett took a golden Louis Vuitton look from her closet and rewore it to the ceremony. Golden stones were added to update the look from the Cannes Film Festival carpet in 2024. Actor Eiza González also shone in a shimmery gold sequined dress.

Spider-Man crossover: Andrew Garfield helps Zendaya

With 10 minutes to showtime, the crowd was anxiously trying to make it to their seats in time while getting in hellos.

Andrew Garfield gave a hand to Zendaya, holding her train as she walked down the stairs.

Angelina Jolie slinked through the crowd mostly unbothered with her daughter close by, walking past Daniel Craig and Kate Winslet happily catching up.

Can the Globes pull it off?

After a rocky few years and the disbanding of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes have seemingly stabilized. Now the question is: Can they still put on a good show?

The show will seek to rekindle some of the frothy comic energy of the days when Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted. Last year’s comeback edition, hosted by Jo Koy, was widely panned, but it delivered where it counted: Ratings rebounded to about 10 million viewers, according to Nielsen. CBS signed up for five more years.

▶ Here’s what to look for heading into Sunday’s Globes

Chalamet is anything but unknown

Inside, Timothée Chalamet had a hard time making his way to the table, with someone stopping him every few steps to congratulate him on “A Complete Unknown.” He made a beeline to Luca Guadaganino, though for a catch-up with his old director.

Harrison Ford found his way to the “Complete Unknown” table first to say hi to his “Indiana Jones” director James Mangold and greet Elle Fanning. He too wanted to get a word with Chalamet who had finally planted himself in his seat.

Steve Martin meanwhile found a quiet-ish spot at his table to check his phone. Martin Short soon joined him. Sharon Stone found them and brought some energy to the table.

‘Babygirl’ has entered the building

Dressed in Balenciaga, no one is having a better night than 18-time nominee and six-time Golden Globe winner Nicole Kidman.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be invited to be here, to be included,” the star said. “And (I’m) so happy that “Babygirl” has been recognized and that people are going to see it. So just thank you to the fans, thank you to everyone.”

This year, she’s up for performance by a female actor in a motion picture, drama, for “Babygirl.”

What’s for dinner?

The Golden Globes, known as the “party of the year,” will bring back the celeb-beloved Nobu Restaurants group.

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa returns with several signature dishes, highlighted by The Gold Standard Roll — sushi that includes king crab inside, topped with salmon, gold flakes and caviar, and yuzu sauce on the side. The dish is served in the restaurant for $77.

Other dishes from Matsuhisa include seaweed tacos, yellowtail jalapenos, sashimi salad, black cod and three pieces of tuna, white fish and salmon sushi.

A Fanning family affair

Elle and Dakota Fanning swanned into the ballroom to pose for photographs. But the sisters had one more to add to the group: Grandma.

“Can we get some with grandma?” Dakota asked. The photogs obliged happily.

They made their way down to the main floor where Dakota stopped to talk to her “Ripley” costar Andrew Scott. Scott then beelined to Kerry Washington, already chatting with Glenn Close, and the three did a little dance.

Fanning by then had found Zoë Kravitz who she excitedly greeted.

With just 40 minutes to showtime, few, however, had committed to taking their seats and indulging in the Nobu sushi.

Colman Domingo shared the profits of ‘Sing Sing’

Colman Domingo says he hopes the profit-sharing model of his film “Sing Sing” — where the whole cast gets the same pay and everyone who works on the film gets a stake in its earnings — can become the norm.

The tiny film about a prison theater program used ex-inmates as actors and earned Domingo a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a drama alongside actors from big studio movies.

“It feels like a no-brainer to me,” Domingo said on the Globes red carpet, ”especially when everyone’s taking a risk together and getting paid such a low amount. The idea is making sure that everyone has ownership of it … and everyone has an equity when it succeeds.”

She loves that witch

First-time Golden Globe nominee Kathryn Hahn is over the moon.

“It’s very out of body,” she said of her nomination for performance by a female actor in a television series, musical or comedy. “I love ‘Agatha All Along’ so much. I love that witch so much. And so, to have the show recognized at all … has been really sweet for all of us.”

Glen Powell loves his family

Looking back on a huge 2024, Glen Powell says his family is crucial to his success and keeping him centered.

Powell attended the Golden Globes with his parents, posing with them on the red carpet.

“You know, I got my family,” the “Hit Man” star said when asked how he remains grounded after such a groundbreaking year. “I got my sisters, cousins, my family keeps me grounded. That’s for me … that’s the key. They’re here with me tonight, so it’s like … It never feels like a storm when you have … them around.”

Cate Blanchett recycles Cannes Film Festival gown

Actor Cate Blanchett shone in a gold sequined gown from Louis Vuitton that she previously wore on the Cannes Film Festival carpet in 2024. It’s not the first time Blanchette has reworn a red carpet look in sustainable fashion. She famously rewore looks to the Venice Film Festival in 2020.

The actress is nominated for Best Performance by a female actor for “Disclaimer.”

Wait, where’s ’60 Minutes’?

Sorry, “60 Minutes” heads.

The Golden Globes are tonight on CBS, but the network’s NFL coverage, not the long-running TV newsmagazine, will be the lead-in and could last until near showtime.

While “60 Minutes” is being preempted this week, it’s slated to return Jan. 12.

Director Jon Chu pushes against pessimism

“Wicked” director Jon Chu says he’s happy some people see his film as subversive.

Walking the Golden Globes red carpet not long after diapering his newly arrived fifth child, Chu said, “We hope that in this time of cynicism and pessimism and maybe even cruelty we rise up for who we are and take control of the story. I love that we get to do those things in a delicious little musical.”

“Wicked” is nominated for four Globes including best musical or comedy film.

Baby Nessarose hits the Golden Globes carpet

The darling of “Wicked,” Cesily Collette Taylor posed for cameras on the Golden Globe’s red carpet in her white and black polka dot dress.

Fans of the film were taken with the child star’s delivery of the line “Yeah!” as a young Nessarose. (The adult Nessarose is played by Marissa Bode.)

Taylor, who accessorized with an adorable white bow and a white beaded bag, beamed on the carpet in her pink-rimmed wheelchair.

Monica Barbaro gets another take

The Golden Globes red carpet is heading up with stars, like “Hit Man” star Glen Powell who flashed his high-wattage smile as he walked the carpet arm in arm with his mother.

Elsewhere, his old “Top Gun: Maverick” co-star Monica Barbaro tripped on her blush gown while walking toward a roaming photographer. She laughed about the minor stumble.

“Can we pretend I didn’t just do that,” Barbaro said. “Let’s do that again.”

Barbaro plays Joan Baez in “A Complete Unknown.”

The lookalikes have arrived

Most of the famous nominees at the Golden Globes have yet to walk the red carpet, but some semblance of them have.

Max Braunstein and Miles Mitchell showed up on the Beverly Hills carpet holding signs that read “I won a lookalike contest and now I’m at the Golden Globes.”

Braunstein earned the honor for his resemblance to Glen Powell, nominated for best male actor in a movie musical or comedy for “Hit Man,” while Mitchell got his trip for looking like Timothée Chalamet, nominated for best male actor in a drama for his own mimicking of Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.”

How to watch the Golden Globes red carpet

Variety and “Entertainment Tonight” are teaming up for the official red carpet preshow, which will air on the outlets’ websites, goldenglobes.com, and Paramount+. Their show, hosted by Variety’s Marc Malkin and E.T.’s Rachel Smith, begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

And after taking a year off, E! will return to covering the fashion fiesta of the Globes red carpet with a show starting at 6 p.m.

Backstage once the show starts, The Associated Press will livestream Globe winners speaking to reporters backstage at the show, beginning at 8:15 p.m. Eastern.

Wallace and Gromit have arrived

Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, the co-directors of the nominated animation film “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” walked onto the carpet proudly carrying their claymation stars.

“These are the actual figures from the film,” Crossingham said.

Feathers McGraw, the film’s villain, did not make the cut. A representative for the scheming penguin could not immediately be reached for comment.

First stop: Security checks, plus bomb squad sweeps

The line of cars to get to the Golden Globes red carpet is the great democratizer.

Everyone entering the venue has to go through an elaborate and time-consuming security check from the bomb squad. Trunks popped. Windows open. Security dog does the round in the trunk.

One member of the team told The Associated Press that security hasn’t necessarily increased from years past and that they always treat the checks with the same level of seriousness.

Attendees are known to grumble about the backlog it can cause, but this year’s event is following terror incidents in New Orleans and Las Vegas. There’s a heightened appreciation for the rigor, even if the line of big black SUVs is already long and slow three hours before the show.

Keep your eyes on Kris Bowers

Kris Bowers, one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2023, is nominated for his first Golden Globe.

His work on “The Wild Robot,” the tear-inducing, fish-out-of-water-but-starring-a-robot animated tale, is up for original score. It may be a new honor for him, but Bowers is far from a novice: The Emmy- and Grammy-nominated composer has created moving compositions for prominent filmmakers, including Ava DuVernay and Justin Simien, and Oscar-winning films like “King Richard” and “Green Book.”

He’s quickly becoming Hollywood’s favorite composer — and a name that cannot be ignored.

▶ Read more about Kris Bowers

What’s in a name?

There are two men named Brody hoping to go home with a Globe on Sunday. And both those actors happen to share the same initial of their first names — A.

Adrien Brody was nominated as best male actor in a movie drama for his work on “The Brutalist,” while Adam Brody got a nod for best male lead in a TV comedy or musical for “Nobody Wants This.”

The works are very different even if the stars’ names are similar. Adrien Brody stars as a Hungarian architect who escaped the Holocaust and sails to the United States to find his American Dream. Adam Brody’s comedy explores the relationship between a charming rabbi and an agnostic sex-positive podcaster.

No less a star than Kim Kardashian has mixed them up. She recently offered a shoutout on Instagram gushing over “Nobody Wants This” but tagged Adrien Brody instead of Adam.

Sharing a last name at awards shows is most common among famous siblings, like Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal or Vanessa and Lynn Redgrave. But the whole same-last-name-and-same-first-initial could happen if Raini Rodriguez from “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” gets nominated the same year as “Modern Family” star Rico Rodriguez.

It’s a pop star melee in the best song category

There are six songs up for best original song at the 2025 Golden Globes:

Some things to note:

No Oscars for ‘Dune 2’ score

The larger-than-life “Dune: Part Two” score, composed by the Academy Award-winning Hans Zimmer, is up for a Golden Globe but will not compete at the Oscars this year.

The Academy rules state: “In cases such as sequels and franchises from any media, the score must not use more than 20% of pre-existing themes and music borrowed from previous scores in the franchise.”

Because the “Dune: Part Two” score pulls from the first, it qualifies as preexisting music and therefore cannot compete in that contest.

Will it win tonight? Lisan al Gaib says … hopefully!

Who’s up for best original score?

The original score nominees are a collection of newer voices and long-established talent: “Emilia Pérez” by Clément Ducol and Camille, “The Brutalist” by Daniel Blumberg; “Dune: Part Two” by Hans Zimmer, “The Wild Robot” by Kris Bowers, “Challengers” by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and finally, “Conclave” by Volker Bertelmann. What to know:

‘Better Man’ won’t go down a forbidden road at the Oscars

The Golden Globes are not a perfect predictor for what will happen at the Oscars, and no one should appreciate that more than Robbie Williams.

The English pop star who launched his career in the British boy band Take That knows a little something about writing a big pop tune. But according to Variety, the song “Forbidden Road” from his cheeky monkey biopic, “Better Man” was disqualified from the Oscars shortlist — after initially making the 15-song cut — because it “incorporates material from an existing song that was not written for the film” and is therefore ineligible.

No matter! The song is still up for the original song trophy at the Globes.

TV fights upstream

If you want to watch all the nominated TV dramas this year, prepare to dig into your wallet — the category is split among a lot of streaming services.

You’ll need Peacock for “The Day of the Jackal,” Netflix for both “Squid Game” and “The Diplomat,” Prime Video for “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and Apple TV+ for “Slow Horses.” The only linear channel in the bunch is FX’s “Shōgun,” but all episodes also stream on Hulu.

Streaming viewership exploded during the pandemic and hasn’t looked back. Nielsen says streaming accounted for 40.5% of TV use in October 2024, with broadcast at 24% and cable at 26.3%.

Over a decade ago in 2010, just for comparison, broadcast networks were still making a strong showing, with wins for network programs like “Glee” on Fox, “30 Rock” on NBC and “The Good Wife” on CBS. Basic-cable shows like “Mad Men” on AMC and pay-cable offerings, including “Dexter” on Showtime, were viable options.

No more. In 2020, all commercial broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, The CW — were shut out completely during Golden Globes nominations.

The irony is the Globes telecast has always been on a legacy network. This year it is CBS, with a streaming option for customers who have Paramount+ with Showtime.

Are the Golden Globes here to stay?

After a tumultuous few years for the annual award show, the Golden Globes have secured their future — for now, at least.

In March, the Globes and CBS reached a five-year deal to broadcast the show and stream it live on Paramount+.

CBS stepped in to air the 81st Golden Globes last January and was rewarded with a rating boost. The telecast pulled in an average of 9.4 million viewers, up about 50% from 2023, when NBC moved the Globes to a Tuesday.

For years, the Globes had resided at NBC before scandal enveloped the organization behind the awards, leading NBC to give them up.

The Golden Globe nominations’ surprises

The Golden Globes have always had quirks, like A-lister tunnel vision, and while there might not be anything quite as glaring as the infamous year of “The Tourist,” this batch is not without its oddities: Some good, some bad, some simply perplexing.

Here are some of the biggest surprises from the nominations: