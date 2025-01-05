Great Dane inspires great debate over emotional support animals

A four-legged airplane passenger has people barking about the limits of the emotional support animal.

An Instagram user has shared a video of someone bringing their Great Dane dog on a flight. The clip includes a shot of the flight attendant exclaiming “Ow!” after the pooch, whose breed can weigh around 140-170 pounds, seemingly stepped on their foot.

“Emotional support for one person, emotional distress for hundreds!” declared one commenter. “This is ridiculous!”

Others, meanwhile, maintained that the proper reaction to seeing any dog ever is always “Yay, doggy!”

“Oh my God that flight attendant pissed me off,” another commenter wrote. “That big baby can sit next to me anytime.”