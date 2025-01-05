Generation Beta starts in 2025: 5 things to know

With the arrival of the new year, a new generation is officially on the horizon: Gen Beta.

Defined as individuals born between 2025 and 2039, most members of this generation are expected to live well into the 22nd century, according to social researcher and futurist Mark McCrindle.

Gen Beta also includes the children of younger Gen Ys (millennials) and older Gen Zs, and they will make up 16% of the global population by 2035, McCrindle said.

– Gen Beta takes its name from the Greek alphabet, following Gen Alpha, which marked the beginning of a new naming convention.

– While Gen Alpha witnessed the rise of smart technology and artificial intelligence, Gen Beta will grow up in a world where these innovations are fully integrated into daily life.

AI and automation will play a central role, personalizing everything from learning and shopping to social interactions in ways that are just starting to take shape.

– McCrindle predicted that Gen Beta will find a balance between staying connected and expressing themselves.

Growing up in a world of constant connectivity, they’ll build friendships, learn and work in a space where digital interaction is the norm.

– Gen Beta will grow up in a world dealing with climate change and other big challenges, according to McCrindle.

In fact, according to Pew Research Center, 71% of millennials and 67% of Gen Zs think climate change should be a top priority for the future.

– Gen Beta will witness major demographic shifts, such as declining birth rates and longer life expectancies.

As McCrindle pointed out, by the time Gen Beta comes of age, the focus will shift from overpopulation to population sustainability.

Following the trend, the next generation after Gen Beta is likely to be Generation Gamma, born between 2040 and 2054.