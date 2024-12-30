What are you doing New Year’s Eve? The best & worst places to greet 2025

Where’s the best place to ring in the new year? While your answer may very well be in the comfort of your own home, WalletHub‘s been weighing the options if you’re brave enough to venture outside or even take a little trip.

The site looked at the 100 biggest cities in the U.S., ranking them on 26 key factors, including whether fireworks are legal, nightlife options, and whether it tends to jack up the prices of food and lodging.

With Times Square, the ball drop and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, it’s no surprise New York City comes out on top. If you can’t make it to the Big Apple, however, you might consider Orlando, San Diego, Las Vegas or Chicago, recapping the top five.

If we scroll to the bottom of the list, it seems Memphis; Albuquerque; Glendale, Arizona; Anchorage; and San Bernardino, California, are the spots you may want to avoid.

Just in case you’re wondering, WalletHub figures a NYE trip to NYC will run you about $1,500, while spending the holiday in Chicago tallies in at less than $500.