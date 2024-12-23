When it comes to climbing chimneys, leave that to Santa

A man doing a very poor impression of Santa Claus was arrested after trying to escape police by climbing up a chimney.

According to the Fall River Police Department of Massachusetts, 33-year-old Robert Langlais was attempting to flea arrest after detectives executed a search warrant at a residence where he was staying — and chose the chimney as a hiding spot. His situation then got exponentially worse when he got stuck in the chimney.

“Detectives unable to free him called our friends at the Fall River Fire Department and Fall River Emergency Medical Services to the scene to rescue Langlais who had become wedged in the chimney,” the Fall River PD says.

Langlais faces a pair of drug possession charges and others from outstanding warrants, as well as a big lump of coal this holiday season.