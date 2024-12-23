A whale of a journey

If you’re feeling a bit sluggish this holiday season, a record-breaking journey by a humpback whale probably won’t help.

As reported by The Guardian, this particular humpback has swam more than 13,000 kilometers, or about 8,100 miles, between South America and Africa, which is the longest recorded distance traveled by a whale.

Researchers say that whale traveled nearly twice the typical migration distance and may have ended up with some new whales outside of its population group.

“When he showed up, was it like, ‘Oooh, sexy foreigner with a cool accent?'” ponders whale biologist Ted Cheeseman.

We imagine the phrase “Boy are my fins tired!” also came up, too.