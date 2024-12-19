RIP Moxie, the AI robot for kids

Everything dies, baby, that’s a fact. Even AI.

The company Embodied has announced that it’s closing down for financial reasons, meaning the end of Moxie, its AI robot companion made for kids.

Moxie, which costs $799, was advertised as using “safe AI to boost kids’ learning and emotional development.” However, since it requires cloud connectivity to work, Moxie will shut down once Embodied ceases operations.

A TikTok user named Heather shared a video of her “last convo with Moxie,” telling the robot that she’s going to miss the conversations she’s had with it.

While some commenters expressed emotions similar to those felt during the incinerator scene in Toy Story 3, others were less impressed with Moxie, describing it as “Black Mirror episode vibes.” Those people will probably be the first Moxie tracks down when the singularity happens.