More like pure incineration.

According to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol, a truck carrying some 30,000 to 40,000 pounds of chocolate caught fire while driving westbound on I-580.

The post notes that “Luckily no one was injured” — which, as Augustus Gloop and Veruca Salt will tell you, certainly isn’t how Willy Wonka operates — but all of the chocolate melted away.