NFL Wednesday News

Chargers host Broncos on Thursday with both teams closing in on playoff spots

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Bo Nix and Justin Herbert have tried to keep their focus squarely on Thursday night’s pivotal AFC West showdown between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Both quarterbacks realize though what a win would do in regards to their postseason chances. Nix and Denver have won four straight and would return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 with a victory at SoFi Stadium. Herbert and Los Angeles are reeling with losses in three of its past four. Yet, it would wrap up its second postseason berth in three seasons with a win plus losses or ties by Miami and Indianapolis.

Falcons’ Cousins says he ‘didn’t forget how to play quarterback’ after losing starting job to Penix

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — After losing his job as the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins is promising to support rookie Michael Penix Jr. Cousins threw nine interceptions with one touchdown in the past five games. The switch to Penix comes with the Falcons one game behind Tampa Bay in the NFC South as they prepare to play host to the New York Giants. The change wasn’t a one-game decision, but Cousins insists he believes he can still start in the NFL. He said Wednesday he has not forgotten how to play the position.

Pro Picks: Eagles will cruise past the Commanders and Seahawks will upset the Vikings

The setup for two Christmas Day games means two games on Saturday in Week 16. They’ll be potential playoff previews. Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs host C.J. Stroud and the AFC South champion Texans in the first game Saturday. Then, it’s Russell Wilson and the Steelers visiting Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in a battle for the AFC North. Pro Picks likes the favorites in both matchups.

49ers move closer to shutting down Trent Williams for remainder of the season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said the team is getting close to ruling out star left tackle Trent Williams for the rest of the season as his injured ankle isn’t healing as fast as the 49ers hoped. Williams has missed the past four games with the injury as the Niners have fallen to the brink of playoff elimination and he is unable to get back to practice at the start of this week. That raised questions about whether San Francisco would be better off shutting the 36-year-old Williams down and start getting him ready for next season.

Bills QB Josh Allen credits fiancee Hailee Steinfeld with influencing his MVP-caliber season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The reason Josh Allen is making his NFL MVP case this season while playing with such joyful abandon is obvious to Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins. It must be love, Dawkins says, referring to the quarterback’s recent engagement to actor and singer Hailee Steinfeld. Allen didn’t disagree, calling Steinfeld his biggest supporter. Allen’s production coincidentally has increased since proposing to Steinfeld on Nov. 22 during the Bills’ bye week. He has combined for 14 touchdowns in his past three games. The Bills already have clinched their fifth straight AFC East title and host New England on Sunday.