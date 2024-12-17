Monday Night Football

Vikings win 7th straight to forge tie for NFC North lead with 30-12 blowout of reeling Bears

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Jones and Cam Akers had touchdown runs in the second half to complement a smothering performance by the Minnesota defense, and the Vikings moved into a tie for first place in the NFC North by beating the Chicago Bears 30-12 for their seventh consecutive victory. Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown from Sam Darnold in the first quarter. The Vikings are 12-2, matching Detroit atop the division. The Bears took their eighth straight loss and fell to 4-10.

Cousins and Falcons do just enough to beat Raiders 15-9 and keep pace with Bucs in NFC South

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw his first touchdown pass in five weeks and the Atlanta Falcons did just enough to beat the struggling Las Vegas Raiders 15-9 and keep pace in the NFC South race. The Falcons are 7-7. They ended a four-game losing streak to remain a game behind the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Atlanta owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. Las Vegas is 2-12 after losing its 10th consecutive game. It’s the NFL’s longest active skid, and the Raiders are tied with the New York Giants for the league’s worst record.