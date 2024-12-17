12/17 Goldendale City Council recap

The Goldendale City Council, minus two councilors but plus a selection of ugly Christmas sweaters, whipped through a light agenda in just 28 minutes last night. The sweaters were due to a suggestion made by Councilor Steve Johnston at the previous December meeting.

Fire Chief Noah Halm reported on a fire that damaged a local house:

“We did have a pretty big structure fire on the 8th. The 200 block of East Main, at 1:05 in the morning. Our first engine, from the time of page to time of arrival; they were there in seven minutes and 38 seconds.”

There were only two main items on the agenda – a pair of consultant contracts involving a major road project on Darland Street and a series of chip seal projects around the city. Both passed unanimously.

And Councilor Andy Halm shared this thought:

“I don’t know exactly who to thank or who to applaud, but the Christmas parade on Saturday night was one of the best Christmas parades Goldendale has ever seen. Merry Christmas to everyone. Happy holidays – that’s it.”

