Land snakes! Over 2 dozen snakes get loose on interstate

A recent accident on a stretch of I-95 near Wilson County, South Carolina, involving a box truck and an RV revealed a slithery surprise.

Inside the RV were five people, two dogs and a cat, two tortoises, five bearded dragons and 28 snakes — including a highly venomous viper.

“In 19 years, I’ve never seen anything like this,” a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper told WRAL-TV.

Tow truck driver Clayton Barfield agreed, saying it was “one of the weirdest scenes he’s encountered in 16 years of towing cars,” according to the outlet.

“When I woke up at 1:30 a.m., I never thought that would be the phone call,” added Barfield. “I would say this is in the top 10 of ‘different.'”

The accident left the RV totaled, though miraculously no one was hurt and all of the animals survived.