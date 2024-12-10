Death is worth the price of admission

Some people were just dying to get into the Garden of Remembrance cemetery in Stoke-on-Trent, England; the rest may soon have to shell out a few bucks.

Visitors will soon have to pay up to $12.57 for a VIP pass in order to visit the cemetery outside normal operating hours.

“From January 2025 this site will be protected by electric gates,” reads a notice on the grounds, according to StokeonTrentLive. “The gates at the front of the site will open and close automatically at set times. Entrance to the cemetery will be via a VIP pass making the site secure for our staff, families and visitors. Please ensure you have your pass in good time for the New Year.”

In fairness, non-pass holders will be allowed to visit during normal business hours, but the new policy has grieving relatives outraged, including Jode Bourne, whose father, Mark Bourne, is buried on the premises.

“Now I need to pay a membership fee to visit my dad’s grave. This is an absolute disgrace. Shame on you Garden of Remembrance.”

The Garden of Remembrance, which opened 19 years ago, describes itself as a “unique” independently owned cemetery.

In this case, “unique” seems to be code for “pay up.”