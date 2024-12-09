Nathan Isenberg Sentenced to 114 Months for Attempted Murder

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt today announced that Nathan Darren Isenberg, 21, was sentenced to 114 months in prison after being found guilty on charges related to an attempted vehicle theft and shooting in the Mill Park neighborhood in April 2023.

Case Facts

On April 17, 2023, Portland Police Bureau dispatched officers to a reported shooting near NE Caruthers St. and NE 124th Avenue, where they located an adult male victim who had been shot in the abdomen, sustaining serious injuries. The victim’s stepson had witnessed the shooting and reported that the victim had been shot when confronting two individuals who he had seen breaking into his stepson’s parked vehicle. Latent fingerprints later recovered from the vehicle by law enforcement were determined to be a match for Nathan Isenberg.

Trial and Sentencing

Deputy District Attorneys Eric Palmer and Elena Langer represented the state in this case. On December 4, 2024, a judge returned a guilty verdict on attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and criminal mischief in the second degree. On Friday, December 6, 2024, Isenberg was sentenced by Judge Melvin Oden-Orr to 114 months and an additional 3 years of post-prison supervision. He has been transferred into the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections, where he will remain for the duration of his sentence.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office would like to acknowledge the impact of this offense on the victim and his family, as well as the broader community. We extend our appreciation to all who contributed to this resolution and would like to add a special note of thanks to Portland Police Bureau Detective Brian Dale and MCDA victim advocate Julie Jacobs for their dedicated work on this case.

#MCDA#