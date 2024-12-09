Invasive Species Council Recognizes Leaders

OLYMPIA–The Washington Invasive Species Council recognized three top leaders for achievements in managing and preventing the spread of invasive plants and animals at a first-of-its-kind recognition awards ceremony in December.

“These are new awards, and they celebrate the contributions of people who are working hard to protect Washington’s rich natural heritage and ensure that non-native species don’t gain a foothold here,” said Stephanie Helms, executive coordinator of the Washington Invasive Species Council. “We are pleased to honor these wonderful models of service for their dedication to protecting our state from invasive species.”

Distinguished Leader

Washington State Representative Mary Dye (R-Pomeroy) received the Distinguished Leader Award for her outstanding leadership, direction, advocacy and support of invasive species policy. Dye worked to elevate invasive species prevention and management at the state, regional and local levels. She was successful in adding $3.6 million to the 2025 state budget, half of which came from the federal government for zebra and quagga mussel prevention.

Invasive zebra and quagga mussels attach to hard surfaces and can clog pipes, fish ladders, dam operations and boating areas. It is estimated that establishment of these mussels could destroy the state’s freshwater fishing industry and cost hundreds of millions of dollars each year to manage. The additional money secured by Dye has increased monitoring and readiness programs for these invasive mussels should they move into Washington. Additionally, Dye led a collaborative effort through the Pacific NorthWest Economic Region to call on governors and members of Congress to increase funding for aquatic invasive species prevention and management. A letter was sent and signed by more than twenty legislators from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

Outstanding Organization

The 10,000 Years Institute received the Outstanding Organization Award for its cooperation, communication and coordinated action. The institute significantly improved habitat on the Olympic Peninsula, preventing the spread of noxious weeds such as invasive knotweeds, Scotch broom and reed canarygrass, to the sensitive habitat there. To accomplish this, the institute monitors habitat and water quality in areas where noxious weeds are spreading and then treats the weeds causing the most problems. For example, the institute identified reed canarygrass as a problem in the Quinault River basin. The dense growth of reed canarygrass reduces wildlife habitat and outcompetes native plants. The institute applied herbicide and picked the seeds to reduce populations of this noxious weed. Native fish and other wildlife now are enjoying improved habitat on the Olympic Peninsula due to the institute’s work.

Valiant Volunteer

The Valiant Volunteer Award went to Evan Hiatt, from Friday Harbor, for going above and beyond to protect Washington’s economy and natural and cultural resources by preventing the establishment of a damaging invasive species. The 17-year-old caught an illegally introduced northern pike in a lake on San Juan Island in 2024. Northern pike are vicious predators that prey on native fish, such as salmon and steelhead trout. Recognizing the threat this fish poses, he immediately notified his parents and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. His public report triggered a rapid response by the department that is preventing the fish’s spread and protecting the unique populations of native aquatic life on the island.

“These champions are models for all of us,” said Megan Duffy, director of the Recreation and Conservation Office, which houses the council. “They took action to protect what makes Washington great–our rich natural environment. We cannot thank them enough for their awareness and contributions.”

The winners were recognized at the council’s December meeting and will be featured during Washington Invasive Species Awareness Week, scheduled for February 24-28, 2025. More information about the winners is on the council website. The annual award competition runs from March until September 15 and winners are selected by an advisory panel. Nominations will open March 20.