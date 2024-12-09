Looking for love? These are the best and worst cities for singles

Not everyone is happy being single, and if you’re someone looking to change your single status, you may want to rethink where you’re living. Not every city in America is optimal for those looking for love, and a new report reveals which places are the best and the worst.

WalletHub has looked at more than 180 U.S. cities, judging them in 35 areas of dating friendliness to determine the best and worst cities in the U.S. for singles.

So, where should you consider moving if you’re sick of being single? Well, the site has picked Atlanta as the best city for singles, particularly in the area of fun and recreation, although it does rank low on the list for economics, so dating must be expensive. And it turns out Atlanta also has a lot of singles, with 69% of the population single, which is the eighth highest in the country.

Jut behind Atlanta on the best list is Las Vegas, with Seattle, Pittsburgh and Tampa rounding out the top five.

As for what cities you should steer clear of, that would be Pearl City, Hawaii, which was named the worst city for singles, and ranked dead last on the list for fun and recreation. Other cities at the bottom include Port St. Lucie, Florida; Brownsville, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; and Glendale, California.