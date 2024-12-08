This gnome’s a definite no-no

Netherlands police officers were a little puzzled to find a 4-pound garden gnome among the suspected narcotics during a drug bust, until they took a closer look.

The gnome was made entirely of MDMA, the drug commonly known as ecstasy, according to the BBC. Even the gnome, whose hands were covering its mouth, appeared shocked at the discovery.

Schemes like this shouldn’t come as a surprise to police — last year, a Scottish man was was caught trying to smuggle over $100,000 worth of ecstasy hidden in cat food, per the outlet.

A Leeds man was also charged with smuggling 198 pounds of the drug into the U.K. hidden inside pallets of frozen chicken.