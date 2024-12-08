10-year-old’s 911 call adds up to real problem for emergency operator

Emergency operators are good at handling most emergencies, but one elementary school student’s crisis was a little too much for a Wisconsin 911 operator to handle.

Shawano County dispatcher Sheriff George Lenzner told Good Morning America that 911 operator Kim Krause recently received a call from a 10-year-old child asking her for help on their math homework. After informing the child that the emergency line isn’t for homework help, and that she’s frankly “not very good at math,” she agreed to try and help them out just this once.

The problem? “Dividing a number by 10 is the same as finding one-tenth of the number. Use the phrase ‘one-tenth of’ or the phrase ‘ten times’ to complete each statement about 1,000.”

Unfortunately, despite Krause’s vast experience handling 911 calls, she wasn’t able to help the student solve the problem.

The story does have a happy ending though — Deputy Sheriff Chase Mason happened to have a stepson about the same age and was able to help the child.