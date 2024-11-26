17-year-old aces bar exam, one year after brother reached same goal

Looking for an attorney in California? The one you end up with may barely be old enough to drink or vote, and she may need a lift to court.

Sophia Park was 17 years and 8 months old when she passed the California bar exam on Nov. 8, becoming the youngest person to accomplish that goal, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office reports. She snatched the record from her brother, Peter Park, who was 17 years and 11 months old when he did it in 2023.

Sophia, who’s currently a law clerk for the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, plans to earn her attorney’s license when she turns 18 in the spring of 2025. She plans on following in her brother’s footsteps and becoming a prosecutor.

“As a prosecutor, I will work to see justice served and ensure that victims’ voices are heard,” Sophia said in a statement shared by her employer.